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How Search Algorithms Are Changing the Way Patients Choose Healthcare Providers
4 days ago
The process of choosing a healthcare provider has changed considerably as digital technology has become more integrated into everyday life. Patients no longer depend exclusively on recommendations from friends, traditional advertising, or a simple search of local practices. Instead, search engines, social media networks, and artificial intelligence increasingly influence which providers they discover and how they evaluate their options.