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Annual Cushing Fun Run and Harvest Fest brings in $90,000 for people with disabilities
7 days ago
Cardinal Cushing Centers recently celebrated its 4th annual Cushing Fun Run & Harvest Festival — an inclusive 1-mile walk/run/wheelchair and fall event that helps raise money for programs that support individuals with intellectual disabilities. The event surpassed its goal and raised over $90,000, thanks to generous sponsors and participant crowd funding.