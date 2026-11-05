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Greater Portland’s 9 Best Under-The-Radar Thrift Shops For Incredible Bargains
By Grace Bennett,6 days ago
Somewhere in southern Maine, you can buy secondhand clothes by the pound. Not by the shirt or the hanger, but by weight, straight out of rolling bins. That detail alone sent me down a rabbit hole. My list grew fast: a church shop with old-school prices, a community center closet open only a few mornings a week, and a resale spot that invites you to race to the rack.
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