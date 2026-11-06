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Florida's rainy season ends with lingering drought despite October downpours and historic November flooding
By FPREN,8 days ago
The 2026 rainy season may be over climatologically, but uneven rainfall has left different parts of Florida heading into the dry season under very different conditions. This article also examines the early November deluge that hit parts of Florida. Florida's 2026 rainy season ended with sharp rainfall differences across Central Florida, North Florida, and the Panhandle. While some areas saw unusually heavy October rainfall, others entered the drier months still facing significant precipitation deficits. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the transition also brought cooler temperatures and lower humidity as fall cold fronts began replacing summer's daily thunderstorms.