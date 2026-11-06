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Ohio State Uses Early Three-Point Barrage, Aggressive Defense To Defeat Central Michigan 103-36
By Bobby Gorbett,8 days ago
Using an early three-point barrage and a dominant defensive effort, Ohio State (2-0) rolled past Central Michigan (0-2) 103-36 on Thursday night. The Buckeyes went just 6-for-31 from beyond the arc in their first game, only to make seven three-pointers in the first quarter against Central Michigan. The three-point barrage...