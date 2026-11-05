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Pregame Primer: Creighton Faces Le Moyne Looking to Build on Opening Night Comeback
By Tom Nemitz,3 days ago
In Monday night’s win over Kansas City, Alan Huss fully unveiled Creighton’s new-look defense after teasing it in a pair of exhibitions. The early returns were promising. While they got lost in rotations and had breakdowns in communication, they also had 15 steals (something that only happened five times in 555 games under Greg McDermott) and forced 22 turnovers (something Mac’s teams also only did five times).