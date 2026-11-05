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Woman alleges being chained and beaten inside Fargo apartment, had not been outside for 2 years
By Stacie Van Dyke,5 days ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two people are in the Cass County Jail after a woman was reportedly found chained inside a Fargo apartment. 40-year-old Arturo Calzada Becerril and 41-year-old Erendira Amoles were arrested Tuesday for Kidnapping and assault charges. Court documents say on Tuesday, November 3rd, Fargo Police were...