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Santa Barbara Clean Energy to Host Free Webinar on Multifamily EV Charging Program
4 days ago
Santa Barbara Clean Energy (SBCE) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, November 17, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. to highlight Santa Barbara Clean Energy’s Charge Up SB program. Intended for multifamily property owners and managers, the webinar will detail the program’s free technical assistance services and generous incentives for electric vehicle (EV) charger installations at multifamily properties.