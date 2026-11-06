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FCC weighs cuts to program that helps Iowa libraries pay for internet
By Conner Woodruff,8 days ago
TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) — A proposal in Washington could change how that library pays for its internet. The Federal Communications Commission is weighing whether to end or limit E-Rate, a 30-year-old program that helps libraries and school districts pay for internet service. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has cited concerns about kids’ screen time.
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