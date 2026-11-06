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Dem Rep. Underwood on if Legislating Is Priority 1: ‘We Are Focused on Accountability’ — ‘Whole Cabinet Should Get Ready’
By Ian Hanchett,8 days ago
During an interview with CNN on Thursday, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) responded to a question on whether she thinks impeachments and investigations should be secondary to legislating by stating that “Without a doubt, we are focused on accountability.” She also stated that both legislation on affordability and accountability should be pursued and “I think the whole Cabinet should get ready.”