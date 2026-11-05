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Eight Mentally Stimulating Hobbies Intellectually Interesting Women Love — Are You Missing One?
By Grazia Staff,3 days ago
If your idea of unwinding involves a 1,000-piece jigsaw and a podcast on dopamine instead of zoning out to yet another true-crime doc, you are not “too intense” – you are intellectually interesting. Your brain is that friend who orders the tasting menu, not the plain pasta, and she is absolutely not satisfied with passive entertainment.