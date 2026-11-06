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Penn reappoints Engineering School Dean Vijay Kumar through 2029
8 days ago
Penn President Larry Jameson and Provost John Jackson Jr. extended Vijay Kumar’s tenure as dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science through June 30, 2029. Kumar's reappointment will be confirmed next week at a meeting of the University Board of Trustees, according to a Nov. 5 announcement. He has served as Engineering School dean since 2015 and holds positions in several departments within the school.