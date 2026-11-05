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Los Gatos High School football team clinches a share of PAL Bay Division championship
By Emanuel Lee,5 days ago
It’s a good thing Los Gatos High School football coach Mark Krail scheduled some perennial powers in non-league competition because the Wildcats certainly aren’t getting much resistance from Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division opponents this season. Los Gatos has steamrolled four division foes, with Menlo-Atherton being the latest...