undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sophia Albano Scores Twice as Johns Hopkins University Women’s Field Hockey Reaches Centennial Championship
8 days ago
Johns Hopkins University women’s field hockey defeated 12th-ranked Franklin & Marshall, 2-1, on Nov. 5, 2026, at Homewood Field in Baltimore to reach the Centennial Conference championship. Sophia Albano scored both goals for Johns Hopkins, which improved to 15-4. Sophia Albano Gives Johns Hopkins the Lead. Albano opened the...