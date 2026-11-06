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Tainara Lisboa, coach respond to controversial corner work at UFC Vegas 123
By Matthew Wells, MMA Junkie,8 days ago
Tainara Lisboa's coach caught plenty of flak for his cornering at UFC Fight Night 292. Lisboa (7-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC) was in the thick of a hard matchup against fellow UFC flyweight Lucia Szabova (13-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) in the first fight on the card. After Round 2, Lisboa returned to her stool and took quite an earful from her coach, who is also her husband, Bruno Polengo.