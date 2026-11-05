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Does Kansas conduct automatic recounts in close races?
By Jessica Pearce,7 days ago
Kansas does not automatically conduct recounts in close races, but candidates may request one. The state does conduct close-race audits when federal, statewide or state legislative races falls within 1% of the election-night vote total. These supplement standard post-election audits, where votes in randomly selected precincts and races are publicly and manually counted to verify machine tabulators.