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Navigating Braided Waters: AGU Board of Directors September 2026 Meeting
By American Geophysical Union,6 days ago
The AGU Board of Directors is charged with the duties of care, loyalty, obedience, and foresight for the organization. It’s not surprising, then, that the theme of resilience — for AGU, for our scientific community, and for the knowledge infrastructure that supports science — has been at the forefront of conversation lately.