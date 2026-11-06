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Celebrating All Veterans at Women Veterans Park
By 30amanager,8 days ago
As many of you know, the County has been adding new pathways to Women Veterans Park. The newest statues and benches are being placed, and we also have a new feature on the plaza known as the Charters of Freedom. The latest additions to the park will be unveiled on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2026. There will be an inspirational program inside the Convention Center allowing the community to celebrate all veterans. Please plan to arrive by 8 a.m. The program will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. before transitioning to the Service Plaza immediately following the indoor ceremony.
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