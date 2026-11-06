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Golf Series: Annual Miracle Strip Golf Tournament Hosts Top Girl Golfers
By 30amanager,8 days ago
Every autumn the top high school girls’ golf teams compete at the Fort Walton Municipal Golf Course in this age honored tournament. This year, with beautiful weather, girls grade 9-12 from area schools around the Florida Panhandle, competed for top honors as a team and as an individual. Participating schools included: Niceville, Fort Walton, Choctawhatchee, South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach), Chiles (Tallahassee), Rocky Bayou, Navarre, Mosely (Lynn Haven), Pensacola, Crestview, North Bay Haven (Panama City), Bay (Panama City), and West Florda (Pensacola.)