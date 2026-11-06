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Mike Price leads Chicago State past Incarnate Word 66-54
8 days ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Mike Price had 21 points in Chicago State Cougars’s 66-54 win against Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday. Price shot 6 of 19 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Cougars (1-1). Foday Sheriff scored 11 points while going 5 of 7 from the field. Ben Kalonji finished 3 of 4 from the floor to finish with seven points.