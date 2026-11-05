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Zuma Lands in Mexico: Cabo Opening Marks a New Chapter in Barefoot Luxury
By Editor Picks,7 days ago
Nearly 25 years after a single London dining room turned the izakaya into a global luxury export, Zuma has planted its flag in Mexico for the first time. Zuma Cabo has officially opened at Cabo Del Sol in Cabo San Lucas, giving one of the world's most recognizable contemporary Japanese brands a foothold in Baja California — and operators watching the luxury-expansion playbook have plenty to study here.