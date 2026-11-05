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Gavin Newsom Moves to Commute All 548 California Death Sentences, Including Some of America’s Most Notorious Killers
By Poli Girl,6 days ago
California death row prisoners could soon have all 548 existing death sentences replaced with life in prison without the possibility of parole after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a sweeping commutation effort on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The decision would represent the largest mass commutation of death sentences in modern American history, affecting 529 men and 19 women. However, hundreds of the sentence reductions still require approval from California’s highest court before becoming final.