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Hicksville Gregory Museum raising funds to fill budget hole
By Editorial Team,8 days ago
On October 17, the Hicksville Gregory Museum held its first fundraiser since learning of the elimination of its funding from the 2026-2027 School budget. The event started with a tour of the museum for the more than 80 guests followed by a dinner that included a live and silent auctions at the Knights of Columbus, Joseph Barry Council, Hall. The event raised over $12,000 00.