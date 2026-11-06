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Ironman Florida marks 28th year in Panama City Beach
By Scott Rossman,8 days ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The annual Visit Panama City Beach Ironman Florida race, is taking place this week, an even that dates back to 1999 here in P.C.B. This is the 28th year for this triathlon that will cover more than 140 miles for those racing in it. This year, the race headquarters is located at Aaron Bessant Park. Visit Panama City Beach CEO Griff Griffitts was on hand for an official opening ceremony Thursday, as he and race officials welcome more than two thousand athletes in for Saturday’s event.