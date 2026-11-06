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PIL orders seven methanol-ready feeders from Chinese yard
By Shipping Telegraph,8 days ago
Singapore-headquartered Pacific International Lines (PIL) has placed an order for seven new 1,400 teu container vessels with Huanghai Shipbuilding in China, as part of its ongoing fleet renewal and expansion programme. Announced on November 5, the methanol-ready container vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2030. The new vessels...