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FIELD HOCKEY: Archbishop Carroll holds off Cardinal O'Hara to Capture Sixth Straight PCL Feld Hockey Championship
By Mike Livingston,8 days ago
ASTON, Pa. — Archbishop Carroll goalkeeper Fiona Conboy had watched Cardinal O'Hara threaten her team's lead throughout Wednesday night's Philadelphia Catholic League field hockey championship. So, when the Lions received a penalty stroke late in the third quarter, the senior welcomed the opportunity. Conboy, the league's most valuable player,...