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Maine women's soccer moves onto America East semifinal with win over UAlbany
By Max Sturm,8 days ago
ORONO -- The Maine Black Bears began the road back to the America East title game on a good note, defeating the UAlbany Great Danes 2-0 in the quarterfinal round on Thursday. The game began quickly for the Black Bears when Audrey Palmer made a great move to get around a defender and then crossed the ball in front of the net to Isabella Meadows, who finished the play with an eighth-minute goal to give Maine a 1-0 lead.