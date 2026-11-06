undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
IMO Council backs second four-year term for Arsenio Dominguez
By Shipping Telegraph,8 days ago
The IMO Council has recommended a second four-year term for secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez, providing continuity of leadership as the global shipping industry enters a critical period of regulatory and technological change. The IMO Council decided to renew the IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez mandate for another four-year term through 31 December...