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Maersk confirms 26-boxship order amid strong third quarter results
By Shipping Telegraph,8 days ago
Danish shipping giant Maersk raised its full-year 2026 financial guidance on Thursday on the back of the actual performance in the third quarter of 2026 and improved visibility for the remainder of the year. This is based on global container market volume growth for the full year 2026 of around 4%. Meanwhile, after weeks of market speculation over a major newbuilding programme, Maersk has confirmed orders for 26 dual-fuel container vessels, each with a capacity of 18,600 teu. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2029 and 2030.