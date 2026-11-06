undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Atoll Announce New Album ‘Death Roll Party 9000’, Unleash “Weed Witch” Video Featuring Crown Magnetar’s Dan Tucker
By SenecaNo Comments,8 days ago
Phoenix, Arizona-based brutal death metal outfit Atoll are gearing up to unleash their next full-length album, ‘Death Roll Party 9000’, on January 15, 2027, through Unique Leader Records. To introduce the eight-track effort, the band have debuted a music video for “Weed Witch,” featuring Crown Magnetar vocalist Dan Tucker.