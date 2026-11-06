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No. 5 Michigan tops No. 2 UConn and coach Kim Barnes Arico ends another Geno Auriemma winning streak
By LL Larry Lage Associated Press,8 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Kim Barnes Arico has steadily built the Michigan women's basketball program into a power. And now in her 15th season, the Wolverines have a signature win. Te'Yala Delfosse scored a career-high 22 points and Olivia Olson had 19 points, lifting No. 5 Michigan to a 77-66 win over No. 2 Connecticut on Thursday night in the first matchup of top-five women's basketball teams in the AP Top 25 at Crisler Center.