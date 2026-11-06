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Karnes City Breaks Ground on Gordo's Travel Center Along Highway 181
By Javi Gonzalez,8 days ago
1968 U.S. Hwy. 181 — Approximate Site of Gordo’s Travel Center. Crews have broken ground on Gordo's Travel Center in Karnes City, with earthwork now underway at the site located at 1968 U.S. Highway 181. The project is described as a new commercial hub that will bring national dining and beverage chains to the small South Texas town, marking a visible shift along the highway corridor that runs through the community.
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