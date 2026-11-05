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San Antonio Rental Facility at Center of $3.4M EquipmentShare Kickback Suit
By John Martins,7 days ago
A San Antonio rental facility built for EquipmentShare’s construction-equipment business is at the center of a lawsuit alleging that contractors and a former project manager diverted much of the $3.4 million paid for the work. EquipmentShare says the building was left with a leaking roof and builder-grade finishes. The company’s claims against former project manager Joseph Broussard and others also involve projects in Gonzales and Alice.