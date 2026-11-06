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A discussion for the modern reader: Harvard presents ‘East of Eden,’ Adaptation and Representation
By Mia Heal,8 days ago
The lights dimmed in Farkas Hall at Harvard University Oct. 6 as The Harvard Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations and the Office for the Arts at Harvard welcomed Hoon Lee and Zoe Kazan on stage for a special event, titled “‘East of Eden,’ Adaptation and Representation.” Lee, a Harvard class of ‘94 alumni, and Kazan were brought on stage to discuss their new Netflix series adaptation “East of Eden,” based on John Steinbeck’s 1952 novel of the same name.