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Events of November 6, 7, and 8, 2026
8 days ago
15th Annual Men Who Cook. 6 PM to 9 PM. Get ready for a night of great food, friendly competition, and plenty of fun at AWARE’s annual Men Who Cook! Local community members, business leaders, and familiar faces will step into the role of “chef,” serving up samples of their signature dishes and competing for your vote. Come hungry and make your way around the room to sample each chef’s creation, vote for your favorites, enjoy drinks from the bar, and join in the excitement of our live auction and more. Proceeds from Men Who Cook support AWARE and the services we provide to survivors of domestic and sexual violence in our community. Art 634, 634 N. Mechanic Street, Jackson. Tickets $35 at the door.