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ISU’s Tjasa “Shaky” Turnsek notches first career double-double in win over Nicholls State
By Rob Gray,9 days ago
AMES — Teammates have nicknamed Iowa State freshman forward Tjasa Turnsek “Shaky” because it’s easy to pronounce. But it doesn’t aptly describe the 6-3 Slovenian’s well-rounded game, which she put on full display Thursday by notching her first career double-double in the Cyclones’ 68-44 win over Nicholls State before a crowd of 8,819 at Hilton Coliseum.