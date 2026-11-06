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San Antonio 5K Honors Veterans With Names Carried Across the Finish Line
By John Martins,8 days ago
Runners and walkers will gather at Milam Park in downtown San Antonio Saturday morning for the SAHPOO Veteran's Day 5K Run/Walk, a race that lets participants carry a veteran's name across the finish line in honor of a loved one. The event, hosted by the San Antonio Hispanic Police Officers Organization, costs $25 to enter and doubles as a fundraiser for the group's scholarship fund.
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