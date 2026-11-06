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I-SS working to address mold, ventilation issues at Coddle Creek Elementary
8 days ago
Iredell-Statesville Schools officials are addressing ongoing mold and indoor air quality concerns at Coddle Creek Elementary School following HVAC mechanical issues and high humidity levels this summer. I-SS Chief Operations Officer Mark Shinkaruk provided an update to the school board earlier this week, explaining how district staff discovered and responded...