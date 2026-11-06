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Health expert discusses rhabdomyolysis, warning signs after former Bucknell field hockey player dies during NYC marathon
By Amelia Sack,8 days ago
NEW YORK CITY - A former Bucknell University field hockey player is dead after collapsing during the New York City Marathon. The tragedy happened just two miles before she crossed the finish line. 24-year-old Rachel Apa's parents say doctors attributed her death to rhabdomyolysis, often called Rhabdo. It's a serious...