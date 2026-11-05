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Beyond the headlines: Haitian-American entrepreneur Jonathan Pierre-Lafleur builds jobs, culture and community in Brooklyn
By Nelson A. King,6 days ago
Search our comprehensive guide to caribbean events in NYC for more local events — or submit your own!. At a time when headlines about Haiti and Haitian immigrants in the United States are often dominated by immigration uncertainty, political instability and crisis, Jonathan Pierre-Lafleur is working to expand the narrative.
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