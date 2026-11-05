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Immigrant voices help shape Brooklyn’s blue comeback
By Nelson A. King,7 days ago
Immigrant voices were central to southern Brooklyn’s midterm election story on Tuesday, Nov. 3, as Democrats reclaimed Republican-held legislative seats in a clear referendum against President Donald J. Trump’s unpopular policies. In Bensonhurst, Chinese immigrant voters cited affordability, public safety, and immigration enforcement among the concerns shaping their...
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