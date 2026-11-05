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Ocarina of Time Remake – All Kakakiro Village Cucco Locations
By Skeith Ruch,4 days ago
Want to see Raider King content first? Add us as a preferred source. The Ocarina of Time Remake can be quite an oddity, as instead of being a full reimagining of the original title or a 1:1 remake, it could be better described at a 1:0.7 remake. Everything from the original game is here, but it’s all been changed just slightly enough to throw veterans off. Take the Kakariko Village Cucco Lady sidequest for example. A veteran player may immediately run to the back of town expecting to see her, only to learn that she has now been moved to the entrance of town and all of her chickens are also in slightly different spots. If you’re having any difficulty finding the Cuccos in their new locations, then please consult this guide on where to find all of the Kakariko Village Cuccos in the Ocarina of Time Remake.