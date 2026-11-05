undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ocarina of Time Remake – Where to Find Richard
By Skeith Ruch,6 days ago
Want to see Raider King content first? Add us as a preferred source. Every sidequest and piece of heart from the original version of Ocarina of Time has made its way over to the recently released Ocarina of Time Remake, however many of them have been retuned and remixed just enough that they can throw even veteran players for a loop. Mamamu Yan’s sidequest is a perfect example of this as not only has the quest been moved to the center of Castle Town, but the solution also changed just slightly. If you’re having trouble finding Richard in the Ocarina of Time remake, then please consult the guide below.