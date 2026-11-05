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Meat raffle! Meat raffle! Meat raffle!
8 days ago
If you’ve never experienced a meat raffle, you’re really missing out. I’ve attended two meat raffle fundraisers, hosted by my daughter’s elementary school in Buffalo, so I know how much fun they can be. These fast-moving, high-energy events are always entertaining, and there’s a really good chance you’ll walk away with some sort of meaty winnings: ribs, chicken, pork chops, steaks, burgers, hot dogs — you name it. (Experienced meat raffle attendees always bring a cooler with them, they win so often.)