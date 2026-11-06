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MDWFP says drought-hit deer food plots may still be worth replanting
By Jon R Myers,8 days ago
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks says most of Mississippi received less than an inch of rain during September and October, leaving many deer food plots struggling. The agency said food plots planted in early to mid-September may have germinated in heat and drought and then failed, while plots planted in late September or October that did not get enough rain to germinate should still have viable seeds once a soaking rain arrives.
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