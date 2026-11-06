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Pritzker unveils ‘Fighting for Illinois: Day One Agenda’ for Congress
8 days ago
ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Governor Pritzker is urging his Congressional Democrats to hit the ground running when they return to Washington. He is calling on the party to use its newly won control of the House and Senate to advance an aggressive legislative agenda looking to counter changes made by the Trump administration and his previous Republican majority in DC over the last two years.