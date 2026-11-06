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Federal Agencies Warn About Cyberattacks on Industrial Refrigerators
By Spencer Hulse,8 days ago
Five federal agencies warned organizations about potential cyberattacks on industrial refrigeration systems, saying Thursday that activity could target equipment used across healthcare, agriculture, transportation and other U.S. industries. The warning followed attacks in Europe that remotely changed temperatures in commercial freezers and fridges. The agencies said attackers globally are exploiting...