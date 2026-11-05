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Cape Coral Police Department Special Victims Unit Arrests Man in Child Molestation Investigation
By Steven Klakowicz,2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, FL — The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested 56-year-old Gregory Hamlin (DOB 8/8/1970) of Cape Coral following an investigation into allegations of a sex offense involving a juvenile. After a victim disclosed that Hamlin touched them inappropriately, detectives with the CCPD Special Victims Unit launched an...