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The Board’s Next AI Question: Show Me the Stop-Test Evidence
By Sarah Abrams,4 days ago
In the following guest post, Gleb Tsipursky, PhD, examines how recent research involving advanced AI systems may inform corporate governance, cyber-risk oversight, and enterprise risk management. As he explains, the findings highlight emerging challenges for boards and executives charged with overseeing AI deployment, information security, and organizational controls. Drawing on original OpenAI and METR research, as well as the NACD’s 2026 Director’s Handbook on Cyber-Risk Oversight, he discusses the lessons these developments may hold for directors, officers, risk professionals, and insurers. Our thanks to Gleb for allowing us to publish his article on our site.