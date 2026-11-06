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Cole Caufield scores in OT in Canadiens’ 5-4 victory over Mammoth
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored 30 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens overcame Logan Cooley’s hat trick to beat the Utah Mammoth 5-4 on Thursday night. Captain Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists in his return from a six-game absence for Montreal (10-3-3). Adam Engstrom added his first career goal, and Kirby Dach and Arber Xhekaj also scored.